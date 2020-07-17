Augustine Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,799 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 2.2% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 584,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.