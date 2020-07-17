Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.86. 15,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,715. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

