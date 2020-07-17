Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of CBWTF remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 300,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,979. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.37. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 618.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

