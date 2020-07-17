Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

