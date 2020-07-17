Avondale Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,429,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,690. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.88 and a 200-day moving average of $276.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

