Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Avrobio alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Avrobio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avrobio from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Avrobio stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,487. Avrobio has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $662.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Avrobio will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Avrobio during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avrobio (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.