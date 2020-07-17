AXA’s (AXAHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of AXA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXAHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. AXA has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.