Baader Bank Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.55 ($72.52).

WCH stock traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €69.86 ($78.49). 102,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.67. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a 52-week high of €76.16 ($85.57). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.71.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

