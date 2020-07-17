Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 155.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,093 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,161,412.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,825 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 165,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Bank of America by 9,372.3% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.49. 764,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,722,040. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

