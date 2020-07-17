Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. 37,581,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,392,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

