Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 3.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $487,569,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $262,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,581,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,392,742. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.