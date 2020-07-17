Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.