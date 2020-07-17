Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 804,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,824 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. 37,222,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,392,742. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

