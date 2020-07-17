Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.97.

BK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.21. 122,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 50,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

