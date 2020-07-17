Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hiscox from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Investec raised shares of Hiscox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hiscox to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $751.28.

Shares of Hiscox stock remained flat at $$10.20 on Thursday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

