Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.26 ($72.21).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

ETR BMW traded up €0.16 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting €58.77 ($66.03). 999,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a fifty-two week high of €77.06 ($86.58). The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.