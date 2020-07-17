Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.92. 205,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,814. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.02.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

