Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 3.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $30,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.42. 868,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,237. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.28 and a 200-day moving average of $251.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.