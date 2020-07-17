Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $342,978,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

