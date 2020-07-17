Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.48

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $4.00. Beowulf Mining shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 217,550 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.48. The company has a market cap of $25.60 million and a P/E ratio of -22.75.

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource properties primarily in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, graphite, lead, zinc, copper, silver, diamond, and other mineral properties. The company focuses on the Kallak magnetite iron ore project located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

