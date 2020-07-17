Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,422.69

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,422.69 and traded as low as $4,359.00. Berkeley Group shares last traded at $4,399.00, with a volume of 285,316 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 4,520 ($55.62) to GBX 4,900 ($60.30) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,830 ($47.13) to GBX 3,160 ($38.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,966 ($48.81) to GBX 4,541 ($55.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 5,727 ($70.48) to GBX 5,891 ($72.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,624.92 ($56.92).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,256.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,419.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

