Biffa (LON:BIFF) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Biffa to a neutral rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Biffa from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 241 ($2.97).

Biffa stock traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.52). The stock had a trading volume of 494,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.15 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45. Biffa has a 1-year low of GBX 165.40 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 314 ($3.86). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Michael Topham sold 93,817 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.41), for a total transaction of £183,881.32 ($226,287.62).

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

