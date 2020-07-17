Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) vs. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Financial Contrast

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bilibili alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bilibili and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 10 0 2.91 Upwork 0 2 4 0 2.67

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $30.99, indicating a potential downside of 25.88%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $13.14, indicating a potential downside of 4.62%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Bilibili.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Upwork’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 14.00 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -73.35 Upwork $300.56 million 5.28 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -91.87

Upwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -21.20% -20.37% -10.34% Upwork -6.44% -7.85% -4.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats Bilibili on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.