Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $325.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.96.

BIIB stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.39. 15,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.71 and its 200-day moving average is $299.89. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

