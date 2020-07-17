Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.71. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 18,570 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Black Diamond Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.55.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.