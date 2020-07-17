BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after buying an additional 382,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.45.

BLK stock traded up $18.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $585.39. 15,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,215. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $546.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.38 by $1.47. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

