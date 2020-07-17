BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from $157.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.60.

Get Cargojet alerts:

OTCMKTS CGJTF remained flat at $$116.01 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 605. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.77.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.