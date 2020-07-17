BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.90 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Redburn Partners raised BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.10.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 459,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BP will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $33,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

