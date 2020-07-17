Bread Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Bread has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $713,929.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045858 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.40 or 0.04898144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00032342 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

