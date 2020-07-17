Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.10% of WesBanco worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in WesBanco by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning raised its position in WesBanco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 86.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $212,338.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

