Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Monro worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

MNRO stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. 18,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. Monro Inc has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.20 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.