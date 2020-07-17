Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 43.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,483 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,186. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.42. 17,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,856. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,071.50 and a beta of 0.77. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

