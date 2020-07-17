Bridge City Capital LLC Increases Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.45.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

