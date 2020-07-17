Bridge City Capital LLC Lowers Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti raised their price target on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of LZB stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $37.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

