Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,998 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Sleep Number worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $314,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $249,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 117.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.99. 60,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,046. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $599,775.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,528. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

