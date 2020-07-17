Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Insiders have sold a total of 17,164 shares of company stock worth $1,723,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.86. 23,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.