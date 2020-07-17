Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 7,547 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,937,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after purchasing an additional 286,647 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,537,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,895,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. 55,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,868. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.