Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,230. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

