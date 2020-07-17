British Land (LON:BLND) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land (LON:BLND) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 460 ($5.66) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 440 ($5.41).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of British Land to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 643 ($7.91) to GBX 385 ($4.74) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 540 ($6.65) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 385 ($4.74) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 471.62 ($5.80).

LON:BLND traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 368.90 ($4.54). The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 405.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 452.49. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 309.40 ($3.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($7.99).

British Land (LON:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.40) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). As a group, analysts anticipate that British Land will post 3427.065785 earnings per share for the current year.

In other British Land news, insider William Jackson bought 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £8,567.04 ($10,542.75). Also, insider Chris Grigg acquired 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £324 ($398.72) per share, for a total transaction of £14,904 ($18,341.13).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

