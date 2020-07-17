Brokerages Anticipate Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zuora’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Zuora reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zuora will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zuora.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

ZUO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 7,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.59.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,261,000 after buying an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 89.8% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Zuora by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after buying an additional 684,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zuora by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 18.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 222,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

