Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.00. Endeavour Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million.

EXK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.45 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.04.

EXK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 171,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 29.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.