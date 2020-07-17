Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.07. 9,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,060. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 387,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 854,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

