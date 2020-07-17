Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.21%.

BBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 34,279 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,649. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

