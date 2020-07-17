Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday.

BRK stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,600 ($19.69). The stock had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The firm has a market cap of $258.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. Brooks Macdonald Group has a twelve month low of GBX 15.87 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,350 ($28.92). The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,596.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,756.48.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($20.31), for a total value of £57,865.50 ($71,210.31).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

