Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,336 at Goldman Sachs Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Burberry Group to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

LON:BRBY traded down GBX 34.50 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,435.50 ($17.67). 1,780,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,585.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,656.90.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

