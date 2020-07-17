Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,720 at Societe Generale

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,720 ($21.17) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

LON:BRBY traded down GBX 34.50 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,435.50 ($17.67). 1,780,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,585.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,656.90.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

