Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,250 at Jefferies Financial Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.38) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,720 ($21.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,001 ($12.32) to GBX 1,015 ($12.49) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY stock traded down GBX 34.50 ($0.42) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,435.50 ($17.67). 1,780,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,585.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,656.90.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.