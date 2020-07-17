Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BURBY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 303,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,486. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

