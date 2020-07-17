Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BURBY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 303,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,486. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.