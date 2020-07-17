Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Burberry Group to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($21.29) to GBX 1,490 ($18.34) in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($32.00) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Shares of BRBY stock traded down GBX 34.50 ($0.42) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,435.50 ($17.67). 1,780,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,585.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,656.90. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 48.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

