Burberry Group’s (BURBY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Jul 17th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 303,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

