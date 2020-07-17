Burberry Group’s (BURBY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 303,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

